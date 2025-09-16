ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.71 and last traded at $66.80. 1,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 7,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.23.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average is $74.71. The company has a market cap of $22.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of -0.13.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.

