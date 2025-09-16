Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Receives $19.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Separately, Jones Trading upgraded Protara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 53,013.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 194,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 2,479.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 357,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TARA opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $121.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.52. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

