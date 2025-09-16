Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Receives $19.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.
Separately, Jones Trading upgraded Protara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
Shares of TARA opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $121.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.52. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $10.48.
Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.
