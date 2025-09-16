Q1 Earnings Forecast for Prothena Issued By Zacks Research

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prothena in a report released on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.92). The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($4.04) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 62.17% and a negative net margin of 2,929.30%.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prothena from $81.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $439.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.04. Prothena has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,176,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,130,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 952,088 shares during the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 116.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,181,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 634,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

