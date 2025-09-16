Q1 Earnings Forecast for Quantum Issued By Northland Capmk

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quantum in a research report issued on Thursday, September 11th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quantum’s current full-year earnings is ($5.50) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Quantum’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

QMCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quantum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $20.00 price target on Quantum in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quantum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Quantum Trading Up 7.1%

QMCO opened at $7.88 on Monday. Quantum has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 125,408.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 449,711 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

