Q2 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Lowered by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CG. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.47.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$12.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.72 and a 12-month high of C$13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.31%.

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye.

