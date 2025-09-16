Q2 EPS Estimates for InterDigital Cut by Zacks Research

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for InterDigital in a research report issued on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, InterDigital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

IDCC opened at $329.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $134.40 and a 52-week high of $331.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.36. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $3.75. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.03, for a total value of $261,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 67,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,520,855.66. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.12, for a total transaction of $127,273.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,748,414.40. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

