Q3 Earnings Estimate for PTGX Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, September 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PTGX. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.73.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8%

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $58.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $61.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 171.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,130 shares in the company, valued at $540,952.50. The trade was a 30.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,415 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $570,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 520,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,518,632.34. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,859 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,577 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

