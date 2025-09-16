Q4 Earnings Estimate for Repligen Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Repligen in a research note issued on Thursday, September 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Repligen had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $182.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens raised Repligen to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Repligen

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $113.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.26. Repligen has a 52 week low of $102.96 and a 52 week high of $182.52. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -454.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 2,663.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $201,834.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,834. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.