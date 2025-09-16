Q4 EPS Estimates for Arista Networks Raised by William Blair

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Arista Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 12th. William Blair analyst S. Naji now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ FY2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ANET. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Arista Networks Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $145.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $182.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.49. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $156.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.63.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 493.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $936,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 57,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,305.84. This trade represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,526,614 shares of company stock worth $975,547,217. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.