Range Resources Q3 EPS Estimate Lowered by Zacks Research

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank set a $46.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

RRC stock opened at $35.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.55. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $856.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 1,464.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

