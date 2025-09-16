Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ANIX FY2025 Earnings

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Anixa Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 11th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.38). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anixa Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences Price Performance

ANIX stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $115.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Anixa Biosciences

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 953,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,268.72. The trade was a 1.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.