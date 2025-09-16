Research Analysts Set Expectations for Rubrik Q3 Earnings

Get Rubrik alerts:

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Rubrik in a report issued on Wednesday, September 10th. Roth Capital analyst I. Koujalgi anticipates that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rubrik’s current full-year earnings is ($7.66) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Rubrik’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RBRK. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Rubrik Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $75.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 0.44. Rubrik has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average is $79.76.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In other news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $791,260.47. Following the sale, the director directly owned 998 shares in the company, valued at $87,654.34. This trade represents a 90.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 406,052 shares in the company, valued at $35,667,607.68. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,919 shares of company stock worth $13,701,318 over the last three months. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 73.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,022,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077,513 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 44.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,462,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,132,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 15.0% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,035,000 after purchasing an additional 293,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,159,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,464,000 after purchasing an additional 139,022 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.