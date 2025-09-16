Reviewing Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO) and E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO – Get Free Report) and E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Radioio has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.8% of E.W. Scripps shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Radioio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of E.W. Scripps shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radioio 0 0 0 0 0.00 E.W. Scripps 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Radioio and E.W. Scripps, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

E.W. Scripps has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.73%. Given E.W. Scripps’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe E.W. Scripps is more favorable than Radioio.

Profitability

This table compares Radioio and E.W. Scripps’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radioio N/A N/A N/A E.W. Scripps 4.25% 17.68% 2.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Radioio and E.W. Scripps”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radioio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A E.W. Scripps $2.51 billion 0.10 $87.60 million $0.48 5.85

E.W. Scripps has higher revenue and earnings than Radioio.

Summary

E.W. Scripps beats Radioio on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radioio

(Get Free Report)

Radioio, Inc. operates an Internet media platform that provides streamed music to targeted audiences. Radioio broadcasts 140 streaming channels, and offers Internet radio services, including customized channels with various genres of music ranging from high-brow classical to acid rock. The company also provides a background music and messaging ecosystem for large franchise businesses and other vertical markets, such as retail, hospitality, and health and wellness. In addition, it offers Radioio live channels that stream live and pre-recorded talk radio content over the Internet to individual customers via advertising. The company was formerly known as ioWorldMedia, Incorporated and changed its name to Radioio, Inc. December 2013. Radioio, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services. The Scripps Networks segment offers national television networks through free over-the-air broadcast, cable/satellite, connected TV, and digital distribution. This segment also provides Scripp News, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; Court TV, which showcases live trials; entertainment brands, such as Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, and Laff; and ION, a national network of broadcast stations and broadcast television spectrum, which distributes programming through Federal Communications Commission-licensed television stations, as well as affiliated TV stations through over-the-air broadcast and pay TV platforms. In addition, it provides content and services through digital platforms, including the Internet, smartphones, and tablets; Nuvyyo, which offers consumers DVR product solutions to watch and record free over-the-air HDTV on connected devices; and Scripps National Spelling Bee, which shows educational programs. The company serves audiences and businesses through cable and satellite service providers. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

