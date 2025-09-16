Rezolute (RZLT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, September 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, September 26, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $649.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RZLT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rezolute has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

