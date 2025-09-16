Ridgepath Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Ridgepath Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.4% of Ridgepath Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.0%

NVDA opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,405,552 shares of company stock valued at $721,811,877 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

