Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $101.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.8750.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $114.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $123.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.26.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,568,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $156,810,731.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 92,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $7,838,154.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,585,485.44. This trade represents a 40.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,773,719 shares of company stock valued at $589,293,510. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

