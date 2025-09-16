S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Down 13.3% After Analyst Downgrade

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Peel Hunt lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 30 to GBX 25. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock. S4 Capital traded as low as GBX 19.32 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.64 ($0.27). Approximately 15,258,308 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 557% from the average daily volume of 2,322,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.65 ($0.31).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 35.

The firm has a market capitalization of £122.61 million, a P/E ratio of -42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

