S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Down 12.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) traded down 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Peel Hunt lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 30 to GBX 25. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock. S4 Capital traded as low as GBX 19.32 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.72 ($0.27). 17,883,148 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 665% from the average session volume of 2,337,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.65 ($0.31).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 35.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.31. The company has a market capitalization of £122.61 million, a P/E ratio of -42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

