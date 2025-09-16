Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 245 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,933 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,183 shares of company stock valued at $7,141,698. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $302.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

