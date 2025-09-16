Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 560 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,648,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,749,806,000 after purchasing an additional 593,345 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,792,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,153,481,000 after purchasing an additional 727,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,556,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,962,389,000 after purchasing an additional 104,859 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,710 shares of company stock valued at $49,208,380. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $251.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $252.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

