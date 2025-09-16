Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $177.49 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 55.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

