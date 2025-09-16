Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 24.4% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Aflac by 1.5% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in Aflac by 3.5% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP increased its position in Aflac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays set a $98.00 price target on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.15.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $108.30 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.16.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 52.61%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

