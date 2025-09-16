Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $51,999,662 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $410.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

