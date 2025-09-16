Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $33.06 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 338,078 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.0% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $33,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $2,532,331,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9,896.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,029,000 after buying an additional 7,860,306 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 527.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,620,000 after buying an additional 5,664,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,295,000 after buying an additional 4,214,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.43. The firm has a market cap of $826.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $216,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,547,399.40. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,848.90. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,551,646 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

