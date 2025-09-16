Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $65,000 Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 308,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 68,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $2,243,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 254,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 14.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $102.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $93.30 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.88.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -32.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

