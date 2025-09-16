Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $15,501,000. St. Clair Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $2,289,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 786,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,611,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of XOM opened at $112.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.