Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 5,330 Shares of Snap Inc. $SNAP

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Snap alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $73,248.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 436,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,743.79. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Jenkins sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $55,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,237.41. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,432,275 shares of company stock worth $11,058,360 in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNAP

Snap Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE SNAP opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 9.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.