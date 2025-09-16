Scholastic (SCHL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, September 18th. Analysts expect Scholastic to post earnings of ($2.42) per share and revenue of $240.4110 million for the quarter. Scholastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, September 18, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.59 million. On average, analysts expect Scholastic to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $678.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.75 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scholastic by 58.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 92,247 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Scholastic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 161,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Scholastic by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 164,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Scholastic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Scholastic by 457.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 66,798 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

