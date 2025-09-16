Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Trading Up 7.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $215.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Seagate Technology traded as high as $206.35 and last traded at $211.11. 574,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,838,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.99.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

In other news, insider James Ci Lee sold 1,116 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $171,149.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,413.52. The trade was a 81.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total transaction of $3,004,942.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,259.40. The trade was a 60.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,558 shares of company stock valued at $12,209,971. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 10.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 278,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.00 and its 200-day moving average is $122.62.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Seagate Technology declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

