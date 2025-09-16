Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Chewy

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYFree Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chewy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chewy’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS.

CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citizens Jmp raised Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.72.

Chewy Stock Up 6.5%

NYSE:CHWY opened at $36.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 105.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.65. Chewy has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $1,250,000,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $312,601.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,903,047.94. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock worth $1,252,444,321. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Earnings History and Estimates for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

