Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Chewy

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chewy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chewy’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS.

CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citizens Jmp raised Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.72.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $36.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 105.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.65. Chewy has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $1,250,000,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $312,601.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,903,047.94. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock worth $1,252,444,321. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

