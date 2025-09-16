ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) Receives $130.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.6667.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTAN shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th.

In other ServiceTitan news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $825,320.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,233,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,044,840.70. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 45,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $4,686,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,779,667 shares of company stock worth $200,437,746 in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ServiceTitan by 47.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in ServiceTitan during the first quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of TTAN stock opened at $115.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion and a PE ratio of -21.44. ServiceTitan has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $131.33.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

