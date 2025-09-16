Short Interest in Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG) Decreases By 38.1%

Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,400 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get Adagene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Adagene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Adagene in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Adagene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adagene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADAG

Adagene Stock Down 5.8%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adagene

Shares of ADAG opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Adagene has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adagene stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.