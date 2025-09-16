Short Interest in AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON) Declines By 38.6%

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 155,900 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the August 15th total of 254,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AEON Biopharma stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. AEON Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $115.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AEON Biopharma stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,400 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of AEON Biopharma worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine, as well as develops ABP-450 for the treatment of gastroparesis and posttraumatic stress disorder.

