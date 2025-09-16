Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Drops By 33.6%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,500 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the August 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCM opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $25.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5693 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

