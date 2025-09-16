Short Interest in AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:ANTE) Grows By 59.4%

AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the August 15th total of 947,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AirMedia Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
View Our Latest Analysis on AirMedia Group
AirMedia Group Stock Performance
AirMedia Group Company Profile
AirNet Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates out-of-home advertising networks in the People's Republic of China. It provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries, and copyrighted entertainment contents; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AirMedia Group
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for AirMedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirMedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.