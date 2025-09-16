Short Interest in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Increases By 37.3%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 22,430,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 16,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,428,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.7% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 26,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 311.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of AMAT opened at $170.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Daiwa America downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.