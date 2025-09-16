Short Interest in GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS) Decreases By 27.4%

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

GCT Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of GCTS opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. GCT Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.20.

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GCT Semiconductor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GCTS shares. Zacks Research downgraded GCT Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GCT Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCTS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCT Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GCT Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of GCT Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCT Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

About GCT Semiconductor

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.

