Short Interest in Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) Declines By 27.6%

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 148,300 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 204,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tuniu to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tuniu by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 16,882 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tuniu by 123.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 103,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 57,358 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.71. Tuniu has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 5.82%.The firm had revenue of $18.83 million during the quarter. Tuniu has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Tuniu declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

