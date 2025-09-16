Short Interest in Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) Declines By 27.6%

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 148,300 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 204,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tuniu to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tuniu
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tuniu Price Performance
NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.71. Tuniu has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 5.82%.The firm had revenue of $18.83 million during the quarter. Tuniu has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.
Tuniu declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Tuniu Company Profile
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tuniu
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.