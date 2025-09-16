Sidoti Csr Expects Lower Earnings for Hooker Furnishings

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings Corp. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Hooker Furnishings in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 12th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Hooker Furnishings’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Hooker Furnishings’ Q2 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.21 million. Hooker Furnishings had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HOFT opened at $10.00 on Monday. Hooker Furnishings has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $107 million, a PE ratio of -8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,619,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,807,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,169,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 83,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the 1st quarter valued at about $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

