Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Down 5% Following Insider Selling

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $128.87 and last traded at $129.19. 1,476,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,725,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.98.

Specifically, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $588,261.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,429.02. This trade represents a 31.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 7,200 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $1,000,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,693.55. This represents a 30.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 346 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $48,491.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,392.35. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.73.

The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

