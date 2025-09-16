S&T Bancorp, Inc. $STBA Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STBA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 41.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,015.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
STBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.
S&T Bancorp Trading Down 1.3%
Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.30 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 23.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.88%.
About S&T Bancorp
S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.
