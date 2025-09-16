Steelcase (SCS) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 17th. Analysts expect Steelcase to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $878.7330 million for the quarter. Steelcase has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.400 EPS.Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.90 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Steelcase to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Steelcase Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $127,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 127,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.56. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,242 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCS shares. Noble Financial cut Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCS

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.