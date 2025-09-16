Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 21,666 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,935% compared to the typical daily volume of 537 put options.

Several brokerages have commented on DENN. Piper Sandler set a $4.00 price target on shares of Denny’s and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on Denny’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,951,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 321,877 shares during the last quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,559,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 267,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1,196.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 272,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 251,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENN opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.63. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 3.53%.The firm had revenue of $117.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

