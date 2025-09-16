Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 21,666 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,935% compared to the typical daily volume of 537 put options.
Several brokerages have commented on DENN. Piper Sandler set a $4.00 price target on shares of Denny’s and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on Denny’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.
DENN opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.63. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.
Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 3.53%.The firm had revenue of $117.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.
