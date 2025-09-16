Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Update

Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 206,400 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 285,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strattec Security

In related news, COO Rolando Guillot sold 22,890 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $1,507,535.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $364,930.26. The trade was a 80.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Strattec Security by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $292.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.99. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.31%.The company had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on STRT. Zacks Research cut shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

