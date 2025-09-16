Swedbank AB Acquires 50,814 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,814 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.2% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 9,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.59%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.