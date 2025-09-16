Swedbank AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 75.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock opened at $158.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.24. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.71 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The business had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 37.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,296,249.20. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $204.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

