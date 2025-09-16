Swedbank AB Grows Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $144.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

