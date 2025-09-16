Swedbank AB Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,106 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,444 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.11% of Ormat Technologies worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $593,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 215,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 2,293.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 273,109.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 956,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after acquiring an additional 955,883 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 4,485.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 38,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

In related news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 7,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $669,220.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,565.75. This represents a 17.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $137,093.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $277,269.94. This represents a 33.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,067. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ORA opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $95.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $234.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.26 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

