Swedbank AB Has $4.58 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Teradyne by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Teradyne by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $114.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $144.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.46.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $58,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,281,258. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

