Swedbank AB Has $5.40 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Swedbank AB decreased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,228 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $1,998,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,462,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:ALLY opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 7.64%.Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

View Our Latest Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.